Navy Seabee Back Stateside to Serve Sixty Day Sentence

The Navy Seabee convicted of refusing a military order is back on the coast at least temporarily.

Petty Officer David Ponder arrived at the Gulfport-Biloxi Regional Airport from Okinawa, Japan, on Saturday to serve his 60-day jail sentence.

A judge found Ponder guilty for refusing a military order when he wouldn't take the controversial anthrax vaccine. He will also suffer a loss of rank.

When Ponder got off the plane he found his family with open arms and understanding hearts.

"I'm glad that he didn't receive the vaccine, because I know now that in the future he's not going to be sick from something that was put in his body that he didn't want there," David's wife, Jennifer Ponder said.

David Ponder will serve his 60 days at a brig in Pensacola, Fla.