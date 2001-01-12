Transportation Commissioner Concerned About Future Of Department - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Transportation Commissioner Concerned About Future Of Department

"I think if we enact this legislation, it would hand the department of transportation to areas of the state other than South Mississippi," state transportation commissioner Wayne Brown says.

Browns says that is because the governor would appoint all three commissioners. Since most governors seem to come from other parts of the state, Brown thinks the governor might choose to ignore us here in the south, and appoint commissioners from the central and northern parts of the state.

Brown worries the appointed director would almost be a transportation czar.

"The one commissioner who is going to be the director really will have the power of the dept. of transportation, because he will run the day to day operation," Brown says.

Because under the current system the commissioners are elected from each region, the power is equally divided. But, those who like the idea of appointing highway commissioners say that takes the politics out of the process. Brown doesn't buying that.

"Anybody who thinks you are going to take politics out by appointing them, you are just going to see politics in a different arena."

So will the legislature make the job of highway commissioner an appointed one? Brown doesn't think it will happen.

"I don't think the people of Mississippi want to give up the right to elect people "

Responding to all the recent criticism concerning the department of transportation, Brown says the media has portrayed that department in a very negative light. He concedes there are a number of changes suggested that he thinks would be a good idea. He also points out, the department of transportation does a lot of good work.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Sunrise services kick off Easter celebrations on the Coast

    Sunrise services kick off Easter celebrations on the Coast

    Sunday, April 1 2018 9:16 AM EDT2018-04-01 13:16:03 GMT
    Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)
    Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)

    Hundreds of people woke up early Easter Sunday to attend sunrise service in Gulfport. Mississippi City United Methodist Church hosts sunrise service every year at the Ken Combs Pier on Highway 90.

    More >>

    Hundreds of people woke up early Easter Sunday to attend sunrise service in Gulfport. Mississippi City United Methodist Church hosts sunrise service every year at the Ken Combs Pier on Highway 90.

    More >>

  • American Legion Post 33 hosts Special Needs Organization Easter egg hunt

    American Legion Post 33 hosts Special Needs Organization Easter egg hunt

    Saturday, March 31 2018 10:42 PM EDT2018-04-01 02:42:32 GMT
    American Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg hunt. (Photo source: WLOX)American Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg hunt. (Photo source: WLOX)
    American Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg huntAmerican Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg hunt

    Saturday was a special Easter treat for some special needs children in Biloxi. They played games, colored, and visited with the Easter bunny at the second Special Needs Organization (SNO) Easter Egg Hunt hosted by American Legion Post 33.

    More >>

    Saturday was a special Easter treat for some special needs children in Biloxi. They played games, colored, and visited with the Easter bunny at the second Special Needs Organization (SNO) Easter Egg Hunt hosted by American Legion Post 33.

    More >>

  • Southern Miss Jazz and Blues Festival highlights musical culture

    Southern Miss Jazz and Blues Festival highlights musical culture

    Saturday, March 31 2018 10:06 PM EDT2018-04-01 02:06:42 GMT
    The 10th annual Southern Miss Jazz and Blues Festival brought hundreds to Long Beach campus. (Photo source: WLOX)The 10th annual Southern Miss Jazz and Blues Festival brought hundreds to Long Beach campus. (Photo source: WLOX)

    Hundreds gathered around the music stages set up at the University of Southern Mississippi Jazz and Blues Festival in Long Beach to hear the sounds of Mississippi’s musical heritage.

    More >>

    Hundreds gathered around the music stages set up at the University of Southern Mississippi Jazz and Blues Festival in Long Beach to hear the sounds of Mississippi’s musical heritage.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly