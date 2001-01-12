Black Spring Break Called Off

Black Spring Break in Biloxi has been cancelled.

That's according to the website that has been promoting the event originally scheduled for the first weekend in April. The site now says there will be no events in Biloxi this year "due to unforeseen circumstances and lack of organization."

No promoters have come forward this year to plan events. Last year, students who came to the coast avoided the planned events in favor of cruising Highway 90. That brought gridlock, criticism of the police and controversy in the community.

The website now urges students to go to other Black Beach events in places like Galveston, Texas, and Daytona, Fla., where it says there is a more welcome atmosphere.