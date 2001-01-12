Gulfport To Buy More Flood Prone Homes

Gulfport is about to buy four more homes in the flood prone Bayou View West area.

Next Tuesday's city council agenda includes a resolution to buy two homes on Johnson Drive, one on Jeffrey Circile and one on Katz Avenue.

The city will pay the homeowners from $55,000 to $68,000. When those deals go through, Gulfport will have purchased 15 of the 140 homes in the flood prone neighborhood.