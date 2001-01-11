Lady Bulldogs Win Backyard Brawl 60-55

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) _ LaToya Thomas scored 31 points and Jennifer Fambrough had 15 to lead No. 21 Mississippi State to a 60-55 win over Mississippi Thursday night. Ole Miss (11-3, 0-3 Southeastern Conference) dominates the 27-year-old rivalry 52-7, but has lost five straight to the Lady Bulldogs (10-4, 1-2). Thomas, a sophomore forward averaging 24.2 points per game, made a basket with less than four minutes remaining in the first half to become the second-fastest SEC player to reach 1,000 points. Thomas has played 46 games at Mississippi State. Maree Jackson, who played at LSU from 1977-79, did it in 37 games. The Lady Rebels kept the game close throughout. Von Kirk completed a 3-point play with 8:15 remaining to cut a Mississippi State lead to 40-39. Tywanna Inmon, who led the Lady Rebels with 10 points, tied the game at 46 on a steal and basket about two minutes later. But Mississippi State's Cynthia Hall hit a 3-pointer with about 3:45 left to make it 51-48. Thomas closed the game with a free throw after a layup by Becky Myatt cut it to 59-55 with eight seconds left. Ole Miss trailed 28-22 at the half.