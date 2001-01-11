Lady Bulldogs Win Backyard Brawl 60-55 - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Lady Bulldogs Win Backyard Brawl 60-55

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) _ LaToya Thomas scored 31 points and Jennifer Fambrough had 15 to lead No. 21 Mississippi State to a 60-55 win over Mississippi Thursday night. Ole Miss (11-3, 0-3 Southeastern Conference) dominates the 27-year-old rivalry 52-7, but has lost five straight to the Lady Bulldogs (10-4, 1-2). Thomas, a sophomore forward averaging 24.2 points per game, made a basket with less than four minutes remaining in the first half to become the second-fastest SEC player to reach 1,000 points. Thomas has played 46 games at Mississippi State. Maree Jackson, who played at LSU from 1977-79, did it in 37 games. The Lady Rebels kept the game close throughout. Von Kirk completed a 3-point play with 8:15 remaining to cut a Mississippi State lead to 40-39. Tywanna Inmon, who led the Lady Rebels with 10 points, tied the game at 46 on a steal and basket about two minutes later. But Mississippi State's Cynthia Hall hit a 3-pointer with about 3:45 left to make it 51-48. Thomas closed the game with a free throw after a layup by Becky Myatt cut it to 59-55 with eight seconds left. Ole Miss trailed 28-22 at the half.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Sunrise services kick off Easter celebrations on the Coast

    Sunrise services kick off Easter celebrations on the Coast

    Sunday, April 1 2018 9:16 AM EDT2018-04-01 13:16:03 GMT
    Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)
    Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)

    Hundreds of people woke up early Easter Sunday to attend sunrise service in Gulfport. Mississippi City United Methodist Church hosts sunrise service every year at the Ken Combs Pier on Highway 90.

    More >>

    Hundreds of people woke up early Easter Sunday to attend sunrise service in Gulfport. Mississippi City United Methodist Church hosts sunrise service every year at the Ken Combs Pier on Highway 90.

    More >>

  • American Legion Post 33 hosts Special Needs Organization Easter egg hunt

    American Legion Post 33 hosts Special Needs Organization Easter egg hunt

    Saturday, March 31 2018 10:42 PM EDT2018-04-01 02:42:32 GMT
    American Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg hunt. (Photo source: WLOX)American Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg hunt. (Photo source: WLOX)
    American Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg huntAmerican Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg hunt

    Saturday was a special Easter treat for some special needs children in Biloxi. They played games, colored, and visited with the Easter bunny at the second Special Needs Organization (SNO) Easter Egg Hunt hosted by American Legion Post 33.

    More >>

    Saturday was a special Easter treat for some special needs children in Biloxi. They played games, colored, and visited with the Easter bunny at the second Special Needs Organization (SNO) Easter Egg Hunt hosted by American Legion Post 33.

    More >>

  • Southern Miss Jazz and Blues Festival highlights musical culture

    Southern Miss Jazz and Blues Festival highlights musical culture

    Saturday, March 31 2018 10:06 PM EDT2018-04-01 02:06:42 GMT
    The 10th annual Southern Miss Jazz and Blues Festival brought hundreds to Long Beach campus. (Photo source: WLOX)The 10th annual Southern Miss Jazz and Blues Festival brought hundreds to Long Beach campus. (Photo source: WLOX)

    Hundreds gathered around the music stages set up at the University of Southern Mississippi Jazz and Blues Festival in Long Beach to hear the sounds of Mississippi’s musical heritage.

    More >>

    Hundreds gathered around the music stages set up at the University of Southern Mississippi Jazz and Blues Festival in Long Beach to hear the sounds of Mississippi’s musical heritage.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly