Officer Could Face Court Marshall Over Anthrax Vaccination - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Officer Could Face Court Marshall Over Anthrax Vaccination

On Oct. 18th of last year, Capt. John Buck was put on standby for possible deployment to Bahrain, near Saudi Arabia. The military considers that a high risk area for anthrax and requires its personnel to be vaccinated against exposure.

Sgt. Tina Mauro notified Buck of his possible assignment told him to get the required vaccinations... including anthrax. According to her testimony, she said "He told me he wasn't going to get the vaccine. I asked him why. He said because he'd seen too many patients with adverse reactions to it."

Mauro says she called Buck's commanding officer, Lt. Colonel Richard Griffith, and told him that Buck wouldn't take the shot. Griffith says he met with Buck twice.

"I told him his refusal could have adverse consequences on his military career.  It was a lawful legitimate order, and he was disobeying the order," Lt. Col. Griffith said in his testimony. "He's very sincere. I think he's doing what he thinks is right for people he thinks may be at risk. I don't think he was trying to be a problem. I believe he has a very strong conviction that this is not the right thing to do."

Griffith says Buck told him he was willing to go anywhere, but he didn't want to take the vaccine.  Griffith says Buck even offered to sign a waiver releasing the military of liability.

The colonel refused, saying he knew of no such waiver. Keesler's Chief of Military Justice, Capt. Jim Winner, says none exists.

"In the military, we can't pick and choose the orders we're going to follow," Capt. Winner said.  "That would set a really dangerous precedent. We have to make sure all our troops are innoculated.  Capt. Buck would have been no use to the military sending him out there without that protection."

Winner says the whole case against Buck centers around protecting the troops.

"We'd be putting the mission at risk," Capt. Winner said.  "We'd be putting lives at risk if we didn't require this innoculation to those troops going to those areas."

It will be up to Keesler's Second Air Force Commander to decide if Buck will be court martialed.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Sunrise services kick off Easter celebrations on the Coast

    Sunrise services kick off Easter celebrations on the Coast

    Sunday, April 1 2018 9:16 AM EDT2018-04-01 13:16:03 GMT
    Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)
    Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)

    Hundreds of people woke up early Easter Sunday to attend sunrise service in Gulfport. Mississippi City United Methodist Church hosts sunrise service every year at the Ken Combs Pier on Highway 90.

    More >>

    Hundreds of people woke up early Easter Sunday to attend sunrise service in Gulfport. Mississippi City United Methodist Church hosts sunrise service every year at the Ken Combs Pier on Highway 90.

    More >>

  • American Legion Post 33 hosts Special Needs Organization Easter egg hunt

    American Legion Post 33 hosts Special Needs Organization Easter egg hunt

    Saturday, March 31 2018 10:42 PM EDT2018-04-01 02:42:32 GMT
    American Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg hunt. (Photo source: WLOX)American Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg hunt. (Photo source: WLOX)
    American Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg huntAmerican Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg hunt

    Saturday was a special Easter treat for some special needs children in Biloxi. They played games, colored, and visited with the Easter bunny at the second Special Needs Organization (SNO) Easter Egg Hunt hosted by American Legion Post 33.

    More >>

    Saturday was a special Easter treat for some special needs children in Biloxi. They played games, colored, and visited with the Easter bunny at the second Special Needs Organization (SNO) Easter Egg Hunt hosted by American Legion Post 33.

    More >>

  • Southern Miss Jazz and Blues Festival highlights musical culture

    Southern Miss Jazz and Blues Festival highlights musical culture

    Saturday, March 31 2018 10:06 PM EDT2018-04-01 02:06:42 GMT
    The 10th annual Southern Miss Jazz and Blues Festival brought hundreds to Long Beach campus. (Photo source: WLOX)The 10th annual Southern Miss Jazz and Blues Festival brought hundreds to Long Beach campus. (Photo source: WLOX)

    Hundreds gathered around the music stages set up at the University of Southern Mississippi Jazz and Blues Festival in Long Beach to hear the sounds of Mississippi’s musical heritage.

    More >>

    Hundreds gathered around the music stages set up at the University of Southern Mississippi Jazz and Blues Festival in Long Beach to hear the sounds of Mississippi’s musical heritage.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly