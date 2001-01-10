Petition Drive is Going Strong

An effort to stop cities from annexing the St. Martin and Latimer Communities is half way home. A meeting at the St. Martin Community Center found that the "Concerned Citizens Task Force of West Jackson County" has about 2500 of the 5700 signatures they are trying to collect. It's an effort to get registered voters signed up in favor of incorporating to avoid being annexed.

The group has had several meetings with the public and found that although they would like to stay in the county, incorporation is a better option than being annexed. Joe Ryan is part of the Task Force and says that they set the number higher than they need because there will be people signing the petition twice or those who are unregistered voters.

"We've got less than 2500 to go, I think that speaks pretty well of how many people in this area are supportive of the effort." Ryan says the group has set the end of February as the deadline to collect the needed signatures.

If you have any questions call Joe Ryan at 875-1631.