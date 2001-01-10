Saints Setting Their Sights On The Draft and Free Agency

The New Orleans Saints are now concentrating on the future.... beginning with the 2001season. If there was one thing Saints General Manager Randy Mueller learned from last weekend's playoff loss to the Vikings it was a lack of speed. Randy Moss and Cris Carter burned the Saints secondary and that was a big difference in New Orleans heading home instead of heading to the NFC Championship game.

When Mueller and Coach Jim Haslett head to Mobile next week for the annual Senior Bowl featuring the nation's top college seniors... you can bet.. they'll be checking the players in the 40-yard dash. They hope to find that speed in the college draft or through free agency.

Saints General Manager says, "We need to get faster. You could see from the other day what speed does for you. Hopefully we can find a few guys like that. They're hard to find though. Picking 23rd or 24th you don't necessarily find those guys either, but its got to be a goal of ours to find guys who run because that would help us on special teams too. From a depth standpoint we were able to add a few of those guys this year, but we're still not where we need to be according to depth and total team speed."

Joe Horn proved his value... a speed burner who set single season Saints records with 94 catches and over 13-hundred yards receiving. If the Saints can draft or sign a free agent with blazing speed to compliment Horn.. New Orleans will surely upgrade the teams offensive attack heading into the 2001 season. It would be nice to add a few defensive backs with blazing speed, guys who could hang with a Randy Moss.

By A.J. Giardina