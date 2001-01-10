Robber Caught On Tape Caught For Real As Well

Some dramatic video of a convenience store robbery helped both Biloxi and Gulfport police arrest a suspect. WLOX News first aired the video last night on our six o'clock broadcast.

A short time later, a viewer called the Gulfport police department and identified the man. 38-year old Bradford Alden Macumber of Long Beach is now in the Harrison County jail.

He's charged with robbery. Macumber is accusde of stealing money from convenience stores in Gulfport and Biloxi.