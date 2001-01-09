Anthrax Debate Could Lead To Court Martial

Two days from now, the military begins a court martial hearing against Keesler physician Dr. John Buck. The case centers around Dr. Buck's refusal to take the anthrax vaccine prior to a deployment overseas.

Today the emergency room doctor had folders of information at his Ocean Springs home that dealt with the vaccine and this case.

Dr. Buck says he isn't sure that the vaccine is safe. That's why in October the physician disobeyed an order to take it. Now the 32 year old newlywed faces the possibility of spending time in prison.