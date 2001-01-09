Wetlands Protection Is Getting Better

The government says the country's doing a better job protecting wetlands. A report from the Department of the Interior says wetland destruction has dropped 80 percent in the past decade. Still the nation is losing close to 60-thousand acres of wetlands each year, and the greatest losses are taking place here in the southeast.

Wetlands give birds and animals much needed living areas as well as clean groundwater. In the last 20 years, Congress has passed tougher federal laws to protect wetlands.