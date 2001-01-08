Cowan Road Opening Delayed - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Cowan Road Opening Delayed

As soon as crews redirect traffic one block east of Bessie's Milk Jug, the Cowan Road conveniece store's manager says it will lose its niche.  "But," manager Kitsaa Stevens said, "Bessie is a survivor. She's been here 20 some years. She at one time was more grocery than convenience. We may have to go back to more grocery and less convenience to cater to my neighbors."

A neighborhood away, people in the Brentwood subdivision celebrated when they thought about the first two lanes of new road finally opening.  "It's about time," Damica Wells said.  "It's about time. We're tired of all this construction going on over here."

The Cowan Lorraine Road widening project originally forced the state to buy and demolish nine Brentwood homes. It cost almost $14 million to build the roadway and the new bridge. According to project engineer James Clark, "I think it will help the traffic flow quite a bit now. When we get the whole thing completed, I think you will see a much better traffic flow, especially when they get it built on down to Pass Road and onto Highway 90."

Daylong traffic light problems delayed the opening of the nearly two mile roadway. It will start as a two lane road. But it will expanded to four lanes this fall, after crews finish the Industrial Seaway drawbridge.

Once traffic comes off the old Bernard Bayou bridge, the state can prepare to tear it down.  According to engineers, the Coast Guard gave the department of transportation 90 days to remove the old bridge from the water.

by Brad Kessie 

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Sunrise services kick off Easter celebrations on the Coast

    Sunrise services kick off Easter celebrations on the Coast

    Sunday, April 1 2018 9:16 AM EDT2018-04-01 13:16:03 GMT
    Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)
    Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)

    Hundreds of people woke up early Easter Sunday to attend sunrise service in Gulfport. Mississippi City United Methodist Church hosts sunrise service every year at the Ken Combs Pier on Highway 90.

    More >>

    Hundreds of people woke up early Easter Sunday to attend sunrise service in Gulfport. Mississippi City United Methodist Church hosts sunrise service every year at the Ken Combs Pier on Highway 90.

    More >>

  • American Legion Post 33 hosts Special Needs Organization Easter egg hunt

    American Legion Post 33 hosts Special Needs Organization Easter egg hunt

    Saturday, March 31 2018 10:42 PM EDT2018-04-01 02:42:32 GMT
    American Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg hunt. (Photo source: WLOX)American Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg hunt. (Photo source: WLOX)
    American Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg huntAmerican Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg hunt

    Saturday was a special Easter treat for some special needs children in Biloxi. They played games, colored, and visited with the Easter bunny at the second Special Needs Organization (SNO) Easter Egg Hunt hosted by American Legion Post 33.

    More >>

    Saturday was a special Easter treat for some special needs children in Biloxi. They played games, colored, and visited with the Easter bunny at the second Special Needs Organization (SNO) Easter Egg Hunt hosted by American Legion Post 33.

    More >>

  • Southern Miss Jazz and Blues Festival highlights musical culture

    Southern Miss Jazz and Blues Festival highlights musical culture

    Saturday, March 31 2018 10:06 PM EDT2018-04-01 02:06:42 GMT
    The 10th annual Southern Miss Jazz and Blues Festival brought hundreds to Long Beach campus. (Photo source: WLOX)The 10th annual Southern Miss Jazz and Blues Festival brought hundreds to Long Beach campus. (Photo source: WLOX)

    Hundreds gathered around the music stages set up at the University of Southern Mississippi Jazz and Blues Festival in Long Beach to hear the sounds of Mississippi’s musical heritage.

    More >>

    Hundreds gathered around the music stages set up at the University of Southern Mississippi Jazz and Blues Festival in Long Beach to hear the sounds of Mississippi’s musical heritage.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly