Bike Ride Turns Tragic

A Pascagoula woman died overnight, from injuries she received, after she was hit by a car while riding her bicycle. The accident happened around 5:00 last night, on Highway 57 in Vancleave.

The Highway Patrol says 37-year old Debra Brainard, was heading south on the highway, when she was struck by a car. Brainard was taken to Ocean Springs Hospital, where she died just before midnight. No charges have been filed. State troopers are still investigating.