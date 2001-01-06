Southern Miss Gets Bullied By South Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) _ Sam Sanders scored 12 of his 14 points in the second half as South Florida beat Southern Mississippi 59-49 Saturday night. Cedric Smith led all scorers with 15 points and Artha Reeves added 12 for South Florida (9-4, 1-0). The Bulls have won seven of their last eight games. David Wall scored a team-high 14 points for Southern Mississippi (10-3, 1-1). Mel Cauthen added 13 and Elvin Mims had 10. Southern Mississippi committed 15 turnovers in the first half to help South Florida lead 30-28 at the break, despite being outshot by the Golden Eagles 47 to 37 percent from the field. B.B. Waldon, who came in as South Florida's leading scorer with a 19.3 average, got into early foul trouble and finished with five points in 17 minutes. Southern Mississippi took its biggest lead at 15-10, but the Bulls responded with 14 unanswered points and never trailed again. It took three minutes for Smith to open the second-half scoring, but Southern Mississippi senior David Wall erased the 33-28 deficit by scoring the next five points. South Florida slowly rebuilt its lead, peaking with the final score. The Bulls have won the last four games in the series, which Southern Mississippi leads 12-8. South Florida has won 17 of its last 19 home games.