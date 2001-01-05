Saints Fans Rally At Superdome Today

New Orleans Mayor Marc Morial was on heand to help kick off the pep rally in typical Crescent City fashion. More than 10,000 Saints faithful showed up to celebrate.

The "Saintsations" cheerleaders helped whip the fans into a frenzy, but this crowd needed very little encouragement.

"Who let the dogs out? Are they going to win tomorrow? Well sure. That's not a good question to ask. Not in the Superdome!" Saints fan Theresa Turner says. "That was almost a heart attack last time. They almost let the Rams get back in that thing."

Fellow Saints fan Charlene Bayonne doesn't want to see a repeat of last week's nail-biter either.

"Please don't go back there. OK? We don't want to think about that. It was our game from the beginning. And we took it back," Bayonne says.

Mayor Marc Morial is certainly confident.

"Minnesota Vikings, the dogs are coming at you! Minnesota Vikings, you don't have a chance!"

The only thing obviously missing from the pep rally is the team. But at this moment the Saints are headed for Minnesota, for what the fans at today's pep rally guarantee will be playoff victory number two.

Even some folks from Biloxi made the trip over to New Orleans for the pep rally.

"I think they're gonna win," Biloxi resident Sherri Sturtz says. "I think they'll make it to the Super Bowl."

Metarie resident Brad Townsend says he's a diehard Saints fan, and he's made some pretty "super" predictions for the team.

"We're going this way," Townsend says. "We're going all the way this year."

He got no argument from today's crowd.