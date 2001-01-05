Saints Fans Rally At Superdome Today - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Saints Fans Rally At Superdome Today

New Orleans Mayor Marc Morial was on heand to help kick off the pep rally in typical Crescent City fashion. More than 10,000 Saints faithful showed up to celebrate.

The "Saintsations" cheerleaders helped whip the fans into a frenzy, but this crowd needed very little encouragement.

"Who let the dogs out? Are they going to win tomorrow? Well sure. That's not a good question to ask. Not in the Superdome!" Saints fan Theresa Turner says.  "That was almost a heart attack last time. They almost let the Rams get back in that thing."

Fellow Saints fan Charlene Bayonne doesn't want to see a repeat of last week's nail-biter either.

"Please don't go back there. OK? We don't want to think about that. It was our game from the beginning. And we took it back," Bayonne says.

Mayor Marc Morial is certainly confident.

"Minnesota Vikings, the dogs are coming at you! Minnesota Vikings, you don't have a chance!"

The only thing obviously missing from the pep rally is the team. But at this moment the Saints are headed for Minnesota, for what the fans at today's pep rally guarantee will be playoff victory number two.

Even some folks from Biloxi made the trip over to New Orleans for the pep rally.

"I think they're gonna win," Biloxi resident Sherri Sturtz says.  "I think they'll make it to the Super Bowl."

Metarie resident Brad Townsend says he's a diehard Saints fan, and he's made some pretty "super" predictions for the team.

"We're going this way," Townsend says.  "We're going all the way this year."

He got no argument from today's crowd.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Sunrise services kick off Easter celebrations on the Coast

    Sunrise services kick off Easter celebrations on the Coast

    Sunday, April 1 2018 9:16 AM EDT2018-04-01 13:16:03 GMT
    Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)
    Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)

    Hundreds of people woke up early Easter Sunday to attend sunrise service in Gulfport. Mississippi City United Methodist Church hosts sunrise service every year at the Ken Combs Pier on Highway 90.

    More >>

    Hundreds of people woke up early Easter Sunday to attend sunrise service in Gulfport. Mississippi City United Methodist Church hosts sunrise service every year at the Ken Combs Pier on Highway 90.

    More >>

  • American Legion Post 33 hosts Special Needs Organization Easter egg hunt

    American Legion Post 33 hosts Special Needs Organization Easter egg hunt

    Saturday, March 31 2018 10:42 PM EDT2018-04-01 02:42:32 GMT
    American Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg hunt. (Photo source: WLOX)American Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg hunt. (Photo source: WLOX)
    American Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg huntAmerican Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg hunt

    Saturday was a special Easter treat for some special needs children in Biloxi. They played games, colored, and visited with the Easter bunny at the second Special Needs Organization (SNO) Easter Egg Hunt hosted by American Legion Post 33.

    More >>

    Saturday was a special Easter treat for some special needs children in Biloxi. They played games, colored, and visited with the Easter bunny at the second Special Needs Organization (SNO) Easter Egg Hunt hosted by American Legion Post 33.

    More >>

  • Southern Miss Jazz and Blues Festival highlights musical culture

    Southern Miss Jazz and Blues Festival highlights musical culture

    Saturday, March 31 2018 10:06 PM EDT2018-04-01 02:06:42 GMT
    The 10th annual Southern Miss Jazz and Blues Festival brought hundreds to Long Beach campus. (Photo source: WLOX)The 10th annual Southern Miss Jazz and Blues Festival brought hundreds to Long Beach campus. (Photo source: WLOX)

    Hundreds gathered around the music stages set up at the University of Southern Mississippi Jazz and Blues Festival in Long Beach to hear the sounds of Mississippi’s musical heritage.

    More >>

    Hundreds gathered around the music stages set up at the University of Southern Mississippi Jazz and Blues Festival in Long Beach to hear the sounds of Mississippi’s musical heritage.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly