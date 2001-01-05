Police Release Victim's Name In Fatal Shooting, Little Else

A Harrison County Sheriff's Deputy is on administrative leave with pay tonight after shooting a man to death yesterday in D'Iberville.

Authorities aren't releasing the deputy's name, but the victim has been identified as 33-year-old Donald R. Robertson.

Harrison County Coroner Gary Hargrove says Roberson died on the scene from one shot to the chest. Toxicology results are pending.

Roberson was in the Navy, and was stationed at a base near Memphis, Tenn.

Sheriff George Payne says the deputy shot Roberson after responding to a call that indicated a female cab driver was being assaulted. The shooting happened on Georgette Lane.

Hargrove says multiple shots were fired, but he won't say how many actually hit Roberson.

Investigators have questioned the cab driver. She lives in the neighborhood and she told officers she did not know the victim. Hargrove says they don't know why Roberson was on the coast or how long he was here before the shooting.

The Biloxi Police Department, the Mississippi Highway Patrol, and the Harrison County District Attorney's Office are conducting the investigation. They are being assisted by the Gulfport and Memphis Naval Investigative Service.