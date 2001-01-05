Controlled Burn Will Help Prevent Future Wildfires - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Controlled Burn Will Help Prevent Future Wildfires

It takes just a matter of seconds for the tall dry grass off Indian Point road in Gautier to become a fully involved fire. That's why officials say this controlled burn was so necessary.

"We've been trying to do this for the last year or so, and of course the drought conditions have not allowed us to do that," Jeff Clark says.

"It's going to reduce the hazard fuel and is going to protect local home owners around in these neighborhoods from the threat of wild fire," Tony Wilder, the burn manager, says.

The plan is simple, slowly burn up fuel sources like grass and scrubs before a wild fire sweeps through and does it.  But this simple plan requires a lot of planning and weather watching.

"We look at wind, we look at temperature, relative humidity, fuel moisture, and soil moisture. If the actual conditions don't meet forecast we shut it off. We have several cross lines in here so we can stop the fire," Clark says.

Although this doesn't look very pretty right now, the burned land will turn green by spring and will help restore some of the natural plant life to this area.

"It will bring in more song birds, wildlife and flowers and it will be much prettier place to see."

Crews stood by all day to prevent any problems. They plan on burning more than 100 acres by the end of the day.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Sunrise services kick off Easter celebrations on the Coast

    Sunrise services kick off Easter celebrations on the Coast

    Sunday, April 1 2018 9:16 AM EDT2018-04-01 13:16:03 GMT
    Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)
    Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)

    Hundreds of people woke up early Easter Sunday to attend sunrise service in Gulfport. Mississippi City United Methodist Church hosts sunrise service every year at the Ken Combs Pier on Highway 90.

    More >>

    Hundreds of people woke up early Easter Sunday to attend sunrise service in Gulfport. Mississippi City United Methodist Church hosts sunrise service every year at the Ken Combs Pier on Highway 90.

    More >>

  • American Legion Post 33 hosts Special Needs Organization Easter egg hunt

    American Legion Post 33 hosts Special Needs Organization Easter egg hunt

    Saturday, March 31 2018 10:42 PM EDT2018-04-01 02:42:32 GMT
    American Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg hunt. (Photo source: WLOX)American Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg hunt. (Photo source: WLOX)
    American Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg huntAmerican Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg hunt

    Saturday was a special Easter treat for some special needs children in Biloxi. They played games, colored, and visited with the Easter bunny at the second Special Needs Organization (SNO) Easter Egg Hunt hosted by American Legion Post 33.

    More >>

    Saturday was a special Easter treat for some special needs children in Biloxi. They played games, colored, and visited with the Easter bunny at the second Special Needs Organization (SNO) Easter Egg Hunt hosted by American Legion Post 33.

    More >>

  • Southern Miss Jazz and Blues Festival highlights musical culture

    Southern Miss Jazz and Blues Festival highlights musical culture

    Saturday, March 31 2018 10:06 PM EDT2018-04-01 02:06:42 GMT
    The 10th annual Southern Miss Jazz and Blues Festival brought hundreds to Long Beach campus. (Photo source: WLOX)The 10th annual Southern Miss Jazz and Blues Festival brought hundreds to Long Beach campus. (Photo source: WLOX)

    Hundreds gathered around the music stages set up at the University of Southern Mississippi Jazz and Blues Festival in Long Beach to hear the sounds of Mississippi’s musical heritage.

    More >>

    Hundreds gathered around the music stages set up at the University of Southern Mississippi Jazz and Blues Festival in Long Beach to hear the sounds of Mississippi’s musical heritage.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly