Welty Movie To Debut In Jackson - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Welty Movie To Debut In Jackson

CANTON, Miss. (AP) -- The movie adaptation of ``The Ponder Heart,'' Pulitzer Price-winning writer Eudora Welty's comic novel filmed primarily in Canton, will have a premiere screening Jan. 18 in Jackson.

``We are thrilled this was filmed in the movie capital of Mississippi,'' said Jo Ann Gordon, executive director of the Canton Convention and Visitors Bureau and Canton Film Office.

The screening will be at old Central High School in Jackson. Gordon said the PBS production ``gives Canton the notoriety of having the works of three great Mississippi writers, John Grisham, Willie Morris and now Eudora Welty.''

Canton was a filming location for a 1995 film based on Grisham's book, ``A Time To Kill,'' and for the 1998 Warner Brothers release, ``My Dog Skip,'' based on Morris' 1995 book. Another film, the Coen Brothers' ``Brother, Where Art Thou?'' was also filmed in Canton. That film is in limited release.

The film ``Ponder Heart,'' directed by Martha Coolidge, is part of Exxon-Mobil Masterpiece Theatre's new American Collection telfilm series. It was produced by ALT Films and headed by veteran producer Marian Rees.

The part of Edna Earle is played by JoBeth Williams, star of films such as ``Poltergeist,'' and ``The Big Chill.''

``The Ponder Heart,'' which first appeared in The New Yorker magazine in 1953 and was published in book form the following year.

The saga involves a colorful Southern family and the attempts by a young heiress to keep her rich uncle from giving away his fortune. The adaptation is a continuous monologue by Edna Earle Ponder, proprietress of the Beulah Hotel.

(Copyright 2001 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Sunrise services kick off Easter celebrations on the Coast

    Sunrise services kick off Easter celebrations on the Coast

    Sunday, April 1 2018 9:16 AM EDT2018-04-01 13:16:03 GMT
    Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)
    Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)

    Hundreds of people woke up early Easter Sunday to attend sunrise service in Gulfport. Mississippi City United Methodist Church hosts sunrise service every year at the Ken Combs Pier on Highway 90.

    More >>

    Hundreds of people woke up early Easter Sunday to attend sunrise service in Gulfport. Mississippi City United Methodist Church hosts sunrise service every year at the Ken Combs Pier on Highway 90.

    More >>

  • American Legion Post 33 hosts Special Needs Organization Easter egg hunt

    American Legion Post 33 hosts Special Needs Organization Easter egg hunt

    Saturday, March 31 2018 10:42 PM EDT2018-04-01 02:42:32 GMT
    American Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg hunt. (Photo source: WLOX)American Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg hunt. (Photo source: WLOX)
    American Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg huntAmerican Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg hunt

    Saturday was a special Easter treat for some special needs children in Biloxi. They played games, colored, and visited with the Easter bunny at the second Special Needs Organization (SNO) Easter Egg Hunt hosted by American Legion Post 33.

    More >>

    Saturday was a special Easter treat for some special needs children in Biloxi. They played games, colored, and visited with the Easter bunny at the second Special Needs Organization (SNO) Easter Egg Hunt hosted by American Legion Post 33.

    More >>

  • Southern Miss Jazz and Blues Festival highlights musical culture

    Southern Miss Jazz and Blues Festival highlights musical culture

    Saturday, March 31 2018 10:06 PM EDT2018-04-01 02:06:42 GMT
    The 10th annual Southern Miss Jazz and Blues Festival brought hundreds to Long Beach campus. (Photo source: WLOX)The 10th annual Southern Miss Jazz and Blues Festival brought hundreds to Long Beach campus. (Photo source: WLOX)

    Hundreds gathered around the music stages set up at the University of Southern Mississippi Jazz and Blues Festival in Long Beach to hear the sounds of Mississippi’s musical heritage.

    More >>

    Hundreds gathered around the music stages set up at the University of Southern Mississippi Jazz and Blues Festival in Long Beach to hear the sounds of Mississippi’s musical heritage.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly