Harrison County Sheriff's Deputy Involved In Fatal Shooting

The 911 call came in as a female being assaulted by a male. It took place on Georgette Lane just off of Lamey Bridge Road in D'Iberville. One minute after the call, a Harrison County Sheriff's Deputy responded to the scene. He encountered the suspect who, for now, is only being described as a black male. During the process of trying to apprehend the man something went wrong. The deputy called back to the department for assistance. Moments later shots rang out and the suspect was dead.

Sheriff George Payne says, "We have a deputy that was involved in the shooting, as in all shootings like this where there's a fatality, we have asked the Harrison County District Attorney's office, Mississippi Highway Patrol to come in and lead the investigation."

Georgette Lane is off of Lamey Bridge Road perched just south of I-10. It's a quiet neighborhood with just a few houses. Most of them are owned by members of the same family. One, however, is being rented to a female taxi driver. She was the victim of the assault. Both the attack and the shooting come as a surprise to nearby residents.

Joseph Cutshall lives on the road and was stunned. "All back down the lane is just nothing but family, so something like this has never happened before, and that really worries me that somebody like that attacked somebody."

Several agencies worked late into the evening, collecting as much evidence and information as they could. The investigation is being handled by the DA's office and the state highway patrol. Sheriff Payne says, "They're being assisted by the Biloxi Police Department, the coroner's office and some other agencies."

The name of the suspect won't be released until his family is notified. The identity of the deputy involved in the shooting is also being held.