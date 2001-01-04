Tough Time Of Year For Salavtion Army - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Tough Time Of Year For Salavtion Army

This is not the best time of year for the Salvation Army.

People are receiving their credit card bills from holiday spending, and that means there isn't much left for donations to the agency. Salvation Army officials says the next few months will be tough for them, and they may have to turn people away.

"These are really rough months for us, especially with all the cold weather we've had," Salvation Army Major Darrell Kingsbury says. "Folks are gonna have higher utility bills, and we're back to basic operating budget with no additional funds for help at this moment. It really straps us and puts us in a situation where we have to tell folks, we're sorry we don't have any additional money."

Kingsbury says next week his agency will begin working on possibly getting some federal money, but it could be another couple of months before that money becomes available.

