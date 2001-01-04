Fire Destroys Gulfport Home - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Fire Destroys Gulfport Home

Grace Kennedy worried most about getting her young children to safety. Someone in the house heard a "pop" this morning and then saw flames in a back bedroom. The six members of the family who were at home, all managed to escape. But the flames quickly destroyed nearly everything they owned.

Family members spent Thursday morning looking for clothes to wear and a place to live. They tried to salvage what they could from the ashes, but the fast-moving fire torched almost everything in the wood frame house.

Grace Kennedy says the fire began in her son's rear bedroom.

"Then I made sure all the kids was out," Kennedy says.  "Then I ran back in and that's when I saw the curtains on fire."

As the flames spread, the family quickly evacuated.

"I was in there asleep. And they just busted in the room and told me to get out, the house was on fire. And we ran out," Kennedy said.

The children all made it to safety. But the family dog refused to come out from under a bed. Everyone assumed their pet had died in the fire.

"But she was still alive," Kennedy said. "Her name's 'Sandy,' but we're going to change it to 'Miracle.'"

The dog miraculously survived. But the kid's Christmas presents didn't fare as well. Nine-year-old Damien Taylor found little to salvage.

"Our Christmas toys. They're in the house and they got on fire too," little Damien said.  "And our shoes. Me and Tony's 'Pokemon' shoes got on fire."

The children lost all their gifts. What was a new scooter is easily visible among the ruins. The cause of the fire is still being investigated. For the near future, family members will stay with relatives and friends. And look for whatever help they can.

"Clothes. Everything. Anything y'all got to help me with," Grace Kennedy said. "I'm here to take it. I need all the help I can get right now."

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Sunrise services kick off Easter celebrations on the Coast

    Sunrise services kick off Easter celebrations on the Coast

    Sunday, April 1 2018 9:16 AM EDT2018-04-01 13:16:03 GMT
    Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)
    Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)

    Hundreds of people woke up early Easter Sunday to attend sunrise service in Gulfport. Mississippi City United Methodist Church hosts sunrise service every year at the Ken Combs Pier on Highway 90.

    More >>

    Hundreds of people woke up early Easter Sunday to attend sunrise service in Gulfport. Mississippi City United Methodist Church hosts sunrise service every year at the Ken Combs Pier on Highway 90.

    More >>

  • American Legion Post 33 hosts Special Needs Organization Easter egg hunt

    American Legion Post 33 hosts Special Needs Organization Easter egg hunt

    Saturday, March 31 2018 10:42 PM EDT2018-04-01 02:42:32 GMT
    American Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg hunt. (Photo source: WLOX)American Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg hunt. (Photo source: WLOX)
    American Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg huntAmerican Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg hunt

    Saturday was a special Easter treat for some special needs children in Biloxi. They played games, colored, and visited with the Easter bunny at the second Special Needs Organization (SNO) Easter Egg Hunt hosted by American Legion Post 33.

    More >>

    Saturday was a special Easter treat for some special needs children in Biloxi. They played games, colored, and visited with the Easter bunny at the second Special Needs Organization (SNO) Easter Egg Hunt hosted by American Legion Post 33.

    More >>

  • Southern Miss Jazz and Blues Festival highlights musical culture

    Southern Miss Jazz and Blues Festival highlights musical culture

    Saturday, March 31 2018 10:06 PM EDT2018-04-01 02:06:42 GMT
    The 10th annual Southern Miss Jazz and Blues Festival brought hundreds to Long Beach campus. (Photo source: WLOX)The 10th annual Southern Miss Jazz and Blues Festival brought hundreds to Long Beach campus. (Photo source: WLOX)

    Hundreds gathered around the music stages set up at the University of Southern Mississippi Jazz and Blues Festival in Long Beach to hear the sounds of Mississippi’s musical heritage.

    More >>

    Hundreds gathered around the music stages set up at the University of Southern Mississippi Jazz and Blues Festival in Long Beach to hear the sounds of Mississippi’s musical heritage.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly