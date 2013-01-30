Free weather app for your iPhone or Android

Hurricane season starts June 1, and researchers at Colorado State University have put out their annual extended-range forecast of Atlantic tropical cyclone activity. The forecast is calling for an average to slightly below average year.More >>
Hurricane season starts June 1, and researchers at Colorado State University have put out their annual extended-range forecast of Atlantic tropical cyclone activity. The forecast is calling for an average to slightly below average year.More >>
Sunday was fairly quiet in South Mississippi, but as we move into Monday a big change is on the way.More >>
Sunday was fairly quiet in South Mississippi, but as we move into Monday a big change is on the way.More >>
The WLOX First Alert Weather Team continues to track severe storms moving through South Mississippi. A tornado warning in Jackson County just expired.More >>
The WLOX First Alert Weather Team continues to track severe storms moving through South Mississippi. A tornado warning in Jackson County just expired.More >>
Meteorologists Eric Jeansonne and Andrew Wilson captured a small waterspout on the WLOX tower cam off the coast of Gulfport this weekend.More >>
Meteorologists Eric Jeansonne and Andrew Wilson captured a small waterspout on the WLOX tower cam off the coast of Gulfport this weekend.More >>
A few isolated severe storms will be possible, producing mainly threats of damaging wind gusts. But, hail and an isolated tornado or two cannot be ruled out.More >>
A few isolated severe storms will be possible, producing mainly threats of damaging wind gusts. But, hail and an isolated tornado or two cannot be ruled out.More >>