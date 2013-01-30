Free weather app for your iPhone or Android

Stay connected with the WLOX First Alert Weather Team with our full featured weather app for Apple and Android devices.

Our interactive weather app has a mobile radar, 10 day and hourly forecasts for any city. Plus, you can get urgent weather alerts and important local weather headlines sent to your phone!

To get the app for your iPhone or iPad, follow this link, or just search "WLOX Weather."

To get the app in the Google Play store, click here, or just search "WLOX Weather."

Features: