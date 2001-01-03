Locks Of Love - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Locks Of Love

Still in the spirit of the holidays, a Gulfport girl is giving up something dear to her to help out other children around the country. Eight-year-old Sarah Kerry is getting her hair cut so that she can donate it to the "Locks of Love " program.

Ten inches of her hair will be sent to the non-profit organization in Florida.  They can use it to make hair pieces for other kids. The program helps kids up to the age of 18 who can't afford hair pieces and suffer from Cancer or Alopecia.

Sarah says she will continue to donate hair to the program, and that she does it to help out those children who can't grow hair or afford to get wigs.

If you would like to find out more about the program, you can log onto their website at www.locksoflove.com.  You can also call 1-888-8961588.

