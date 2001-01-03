College Students Rush To Register

Hundreds of college students signed up for Spring semester classes today at the Jeff Davis Campus of Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College .

The familiar process was a test of patience at times. Students stood in long lines to pay their bills at the business office. Various computer stations around campus, helped the registration process run smoothly.

College students we talked with say the registration process can get frustrating at times. But they give the community college very high marks.

"It's a great place," sophomore Timothy Moore says. "They've got excellent teachers here, and the class sizes are small, so you get a lot of one-on-one help as opposed to a major university."

Angie Hart agrees with that assessment.

"It's closer to my home," Hart says. "And it's one of the toughest community colleges in Mississippi that I've heard of. And that's what I'm looking forward to."

Registration for the Spring semester continues Thursday at all campuses of Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College .