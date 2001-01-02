Read My Lips, No New Cars

As of today, 26 employees will not be able to drive their county owned vehicles home anymore. The Harrison County Supervisors officially adopted a new car policy today. The board says restricting the number of cars that are taken home will help cut costs.

The board's action comes after a newspaper report two months ago questioned the take-home policy. In a separate resolution, the supervisors voted to consider more carefully the price and fuel efficiency of vehicles they buy in the future. However, Supervisor Connie Rocko says the county will buy any vehicle that is needed to do particular jobs.