Investigators Pinpoint Fatal Fire Cause

Biloxi fire investigators say a fatal fire that killed a woman Sunday morning was caused by a cigarette. The fire broke out around 2:00 Sunday morning, at the "Briarfield Apartments" on Briarfield Avenue.

43-year old Fern Gaoda, died of smoke inhalation. Two men managed to escape from the same apartment. As a precaution, two buildings were evacuated. The Red Cross helped out by putting up the people in area motels.