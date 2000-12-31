Fireworks Sales Slumping

This stand in Biloxi has just about any kind of fireworks you could want. But when we stopped by, we didn't find many customers.

The owners say in more than 30 years in business, this is one of the slowest Christmas seasons they've seen.

"It's been very slow this year for some reason," fireworks vendor Leonard Cooper Jr. says. "We had a lot of cold weather, windy and a lot of rain and a lot of people are just now getting over Christmas and really aren't spending anything yet."

Setting off fireworks in the cities is illegal. But police tell us on New Year's Eve and the 4th of July, they usually give people a break unless someone calls to complain.