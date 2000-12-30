Hotel Owners Say Booking Rooms Difficult for New Years Holiday

Some small hotel and motels have little to toast to this New Year's weekend. Several coast motel managers told us that competition from casinos and over saturation of the market made rooms hard to fill on the coast this holiday weekend.

One manager said half of the available hotel were vacant. Those that have rented their rooms say they had to cut rates to attract customers.

"We have lowered the rate considerably from what they were four years ago when we first opened, so yeah you have to adjust," hotel manager Cheryl Henry said.

The problem is one that is being dealt with all across the coast. Hotel manager William Mish said his hotel has also been forced to lower its rates.

"We lowered our rates considerably to try get business in the hotels," Mish said. "I know we've cut our rates 30 to 40 percent to pick up extra business."

The hotel managers we talked to say they haven't had much benefit this weekend from renting rooms to people traveling to the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans.