Romainian Orphans Headed To Coast - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Romainian Orphans Headed To Coast

Things are really buzzing, especially at this time of year, at Penny Ladner's pet boarding and grooming business. For the last nine months Ladner has also been busy preparing to welcome her adopted daughters: two little girls she and her fiancee will name Haley and Hannah.

The children's mother gave them up to an orphanage in Romania.

"Financially she was unable to care for them so she put them up for adoption when they were 19 days old," Ladner says.  "Everything's fine; one of the girls does have a small cross eye which is correctible by our standards with glasses, but over there, there's no hope that she would ever see straight."

Ladner says medical help is one of many things she can give the girls that they will never get in their homeland.

"I feel like I can offer them a future, not just love and attention but I can offer them the education, parents, a home. They can know love from the puppy dogs and take a walk in the park with us cause they'll be in the orphanage until they're 13 years old.  After that they'll be released onto the streets because the orphanage won't accept them after 13 years of age."

Ladner's not sure when she's leaving to meet her new children. Her trip has already been delayed a couple of times, but as soon as the U.S. Embassy and immigration officials give the word, Ladner says she'll be on the next plane.

"Oh, I'm so excited, I can hardly stand it. I have their nursery done and all."

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Sunrise services kick off Easter celebrations on the Coast

    Sunrise services kick off Easter celebrations on the Coast

    Sunday, April 1 2018 9:16 AM EDT2018-04-01 13:16:03 GMT
    Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)
    Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)

    Hundreds of people woke up early Easter Sunday to attend sunrise service in Gulfport. Mississippi City United Methodist Church hosts sunrise service every year at the Ken Combs Pier on Highway 90.

    More >>

    Hundreds of people woke up early Easter Sunday to attend sunrise service in Gulfport. Mississippi City United Methodist Church hosts sunrise service every year at the Ken Combs Pier on Highway 90.

    More >>

  • American Legion Post 33 hosts Special Needs Organization Easter egg hunt

    American Legion Post 33 hosts Special Needs Organization Easter egg hunt

    Saturday, March 31 2018 10:42 PM EDT2018-04-01 02:42:32 GMT
    American Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg hunt. (Photo source: WLOX)American Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg hunt. (Photo source: WLOX)
    American Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg huntAmerican Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg hunt

    Saturday was a special Easter treat for some special needs children in Biloxi. They played games, colored, and visited with the Easter bunny at the second Special Needs Organization (SNO) Easter Egg Hunt hosted by American Legion Post 33.

    More >>

    Saturday was a special Easter treat for some special needs children in Biloxi. They played games, colored, and visited with the Easter bunny at the second Special Needs Organization (SNO) Easter Egg Hunt hosted by American Legion Post 33.

    More >>

  • Southern Miss Jazz and Blues Festival highlights musical culture

    Southern Miss Jazz and Blues Festival highlights musical culture

    Saturday, March 31 2018 10:06 PM EDT2018-04-01 02:06:42 GMT
    The 10th annual Southern Miss Jazz and Blues Festival brought hundreds to Long Beach campus. (Photo source: WLOX)The 10th annual Southern Miss Jazz and Blues Festival brought hundreds to Long Beach campus. (Photo source: WLOX)

    Hundreds gathered around the music stages set up at the University of Southern Mississippi Jazz and Blues Festival in Long Beach to hear the sounds of Mississippi’s musical heritage.

    More >>

    Hundreds gathered around the music stages set up at the University of Southern Mississippi Jazz and Blues Festival in Long Beach to hear the sounds of Mississippi’s musical heritage.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly