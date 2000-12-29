Edgewater Golf Battle Headed to Court

The citizens group fighting to save the Edgewater Bay Golf Course from development is taking its fight to court.

Friday, attorney Wayne Hengen notified the City of Biloxi that his clients, Citizens for Smart Development, will appeal to circuit court.

The citizens will appeal the city council's approval of land variances, for the new housing development planned by a Hattiesburg corporation. Biloxi Mayor A.J. Holloway says they expected the appeal.