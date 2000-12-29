Coast Has Plenty of Work - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Coast Has Plenty of Work

Businesses across the coast have the same problem there are too many jobs and not enough people to fill them. Gary Johns is a restaurant manager and he knows all too well the problem of staffing.

"Keeping them is another problem," Johns says.  "I think there's still a lot of quality people out there that are looking into the job market and we take applications daily but it's been tough."

Other employers say it's not tough getting people to fill out applications, but it is almost impossible finding qualified workers who are willing to stay. Jaid Henderson works at a local book store and says, "We've had our pick. Unfortunately what we've had to pick from wasn't great. Basically who we hire either they quit right away or we had to get rid of right away."

In years past, employers put "help wanted" signs in the windows only during busy seasons like summer and the holidays. Now the signs never come down. Bill Balog owns a restaurant on the coast and says, "That sign stays in the window all the time, and we always take applications, never turn applications down. We go through them and see which ones are qualified, which ones would stay, how long they worked for another job, how long they're going to stay here before we invest any money into them and a training program."

All three people we talked to say despite talk of economic slowdown on the coast in the year ahead, they don't see a let-up in the need for good workers they can count on.

