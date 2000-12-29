New Lockheed Workers Moving Into Health Realty Market

Right now, you'll find more than 400 houses on the market in Hancock County. The new workers will have those to choose from.

Of the 400 houses, about 160 of them come with a price tag of $150,000 or more.

"If you put Pass Christian into that market also, that will add another 50 or so in that range," Hancock county realtor Herb Dubuisson says. "So I feel confident we have enough to accommodate them. Being wishful we get them all but that's usually not the case some will spill over into Slidell and Pearl River County."

The estimated annual salary of these high tech workers is about $70,000. Realtors say most will purchase homes in $100,000 to $200,000 range.

"First of all, it's a different clientele," Hancock county realtor Nell Frisbie says. "I think we'll see demands for more four bedroom houses than we've seen in the past.

Frisbie says they'll also be looking for homes with lots of amenities, like golf courses, swimming pools and fishing pounds.

"They like amenities because I think they work hard, and they like to play hard," Frisbee says.

Realtors say there are several new subdivisions going up in Hancock County that would suit relocating families, as well as several new apartment complexes. Most will be open before or just in time for the new arrivals.