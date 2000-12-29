Club Owners Look After Patrons This New Year's Eve

With the real new millineum approaching this Sunday Evening on New Year's Eve, lots of coast folks will be out welcoming the new year.

For this year's event, there are plenty of new clubs on the coast that will be hosting New Year's parties. If you're headed out to ring in the New Year, some of those clubs are making sure that their patrons will get home safely after the big bash.

"We going to be getting folks home by taxicab," one club owner says. "We also going to be having a limo service. We want all of our costumers to get home safely this year.

Last year Coast Transit Authority offered free rides until 1 a.m. However, CTA will not not offer the service again since it was not widely used last year.