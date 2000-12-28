Wetlands a Growing Challenge - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Wetlands a Growing Challenge

There's hardly a spot along the coast that isn't wetlands.

Environmentalists say instead of a problem, wetlands should be considered an asset that needs protecting. Sierra Club Chairperson Becky Gillette says that's why developers should try to choose land that's not all or mostly wetlands.

"That's the problem we had with the Ocean Springs soccer complex," Gillette says.  "The site is nearly 100 percent wetlands, and so you can't avoid the wetlands impact when the whole 100 acres is wetlands."

Before anything is built in a wetlands area, a developer has to get various state and federal permits. Environmental Scientist Larry Lewis says it's pretty simple and includes a review process.

"Some of the basic questions that are asked are questions like, have you done all you can to avoid an minimize impacts to wetlands, in other words have you done all you can do to utililize the uplands first and then if you need additional space, you can consider wetlands," Lewis says.

Lewis describes uplands as non-wetlands, non-regulated areas of the site.

Gillette points to the Ocean Springs sports complex as an example of a general misunderstanding of wetlands and the laws that preserve them.

"They don't understand that we have a no-net wetlands loss policy for the whole U.S. and that these are valued and that the government actually has a policy of trying to preserve what little bit is left because we have destroyed like 80 percent of the wetlands that we have," Gillette says.

Lewis says, "There is a school of thought that says all we have to do is mitigate for the loss, we don't have to pay attention to where we're putting something as long as we compensate for that loss."

Lewis says there wouldn't be loss if people just follow the regulations that stress avoiding or minimizing construction in wetlands altogether.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Sunrise services kick off Easter celebrations on the Coast

    Sunrise services kick off Easter celebrations on the Coast

    Sunday, April 1 2018 9:16 AM EDT2018-04-01 13:16:03 GMT
    Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)
    Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)

    Hundreds of people woke up early Easter Sunday to attend sunrise service in Gulfport. Mississippi City United Methodist Church hosts sunrise service every year at the Ken Combs Pier on Highway 90.

    More >>

    Hundreds of people woke up early Easter Sunday to attend sunrise service in Gulfport. Mississippi City United Methodist Church hosts sunrise service every year at the Ken Combs Pier on Highway 90.

    More >>

  • American Legion Post 33 hosts Special Needs Organization Easter egg hunt

    American Legion Post 33 hosts Special Needs Organization Easter egg hunt

    Saturday, March 31 2018 10:42 PM EDT2018-04-01 02:42:32 GMT
    American Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg hunt. (Photo source: WLOX)American Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg hunt. (Photo source: WLOX)
    American Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg huntAmerican Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg hunt

    Saturday was a special Easter treat for some special needs children in Biloxi. They played games, colored, and visited with the Easter bunny at the second Special Needs Organization (SNO) Easter Egg Hunt hosted by American Legion Post 33.

    More >>

    Saturday was a special Easter treat for some special needs children in Biloxi. They played games, colored, and visited with the Easter bunny at the second Special Needs Organization (SNO) Easter Egg Hunt hosted by American Legion Post 33.

    More >>

  • Southern Miss Jazz and Blues Festival highlights musical culture

    Southern Miss Jazz and Blues Festival highlights musical culture

    Saturday, March 31 2018 10:06 PM EDT2018-04-01 02:06:42 GMT
    The 10th annual Southern Miss Jazz and Blues Festival brought hundreds to Long Beach campus. (Photo source: WLOX)The 10th annual Southern Miss Jazz and Blues Festival brought hundreds to Long Beach campus. (Photo source: WLOX)

    Hundreds gathered around the music stages set up at the University of Southern Mississippi Jazz and Blues Festival in Long Beach to hear the sounds of Mississippi’s musical heritage.

    More >>

    Hundreds gathered around the music stages set up at the University of Southern Mississippi Jazz and Blues Festival in Long Beach to hear the sounds of Mississippi’s musical heritage.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly