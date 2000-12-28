Mississippi Loses Out In Census - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Mississippi Loses Out In Census

The state of Mississippi is one of a handful of states that could be considered losers in the Census sweepstakes. Even though the state's population increased by more than 10% in the past decade, we are still going to lose a congressional seat.

That means that Mississippi will now only have four congressman to send to Washington D.C., down from the current five. It also means that Mississippi will have only six electoral votes in the next presidential race, down from seven.

Mississippi's population now stands at 2, 844,658. The state legislature will now have to re-draw the state's congressional districts in time for the 2002 elections.

The big winners in the Census report were the states of Georgia, Texas, Florida, and Arizona. Each of those states picked up two additional congressional seats.

