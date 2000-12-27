County Flag Battle Not Over

The Sons of Confederate Veterans launched a countywide petition drive last spring to force a public vote on returning all the flags to the now empty beach display. A similar campaign is underway as supporters of the Mississippi flag push for a statewide vote on keeping that flag intact. The S-C-V says whether it's the Confederate battle flag or the state flag, the people should decide. The group's president, John French, says, "Even though one is a state flag and one is a flag display on the beach, we feel that if the supervisors really had the best interest of the people at heart and not just trying to make a political statement they would offer the people of Harrison County the same option.
A citizens committee recommends tearing down the empty beach flag display and replacing it with a monument with only the American flag flying. 17 other flags, including the confederate battle flag will be included on bronze plaques. Fundraising efforts are on hold. "I think the state issue, whatever they do with this will change in effect the entire picture as far as flags in the State of Mississippi. I think that will pretty much settle it," says Gene Warr, the citizens group chairperson.
French's group isn't waiting. Since May, the S-C-V has collected more than 14-thousand signatures. The group needs 18-thousand five hundred signatures for a county vote. "Everyone thinks that this is over and they think we suffered a tremendous defeat in this eight flags but we're still clickin' along. We're still working, we're still getting signatures everyday," says French.
Hundreds of people woke up early Easter Sunday to attend sunrise service in Gulfport. Mississippi City United Methodist Church hosts sunrise service every year at the Ken Combs Pier on Highway 90.More >>
Hundreds of people woke up early Easter Sunday to attend sunrise service in Gulfport. Mississippi City United Methodist Church hosts sunrise service every year at the Ken Combs Pier on Highway 90.More >>
Saturday was a special Easter treat for some special needs children in Biloxi. They played games, colored, and visited with the Easter bunny at the second Special Needs Organization (SNO) Easter Egg Hunt hosted by American Legion Post 33.More >>
Saturday was a special Easter treat for some special needs children in Biloxi. They played games, colored, and visited with the Easter bunny at the second Special Needs Organization (SNO) Easter Egg Hunt hosted by American Legion Post 33.More >>
Hundreds gathered around the music stages set up at the University of Southern Mississippi Jazz and Blues Festival in Long Beach to hear the sounds of Mississippi’s musical heritage.More >>
Hundreds gathered around the music stages set up at the University of Southern Mississippi Jazz and Blues Festival in Long Beach to hear the sounds of Mississippi’s musical heritage.More >>
If you haven't gotten your outfit and other supplies for Easter Sunday, Saturday was the day to do it. Edgewater Mall saw a wave of last-minute shoppers getting their hands on what they need for Easter Sunday.More >>
If you haven't gotten your outfit and other supplies for Easter Sunday, Saturday was the day to do it. Edgewater Mall saw a wave of last-minute shoppers getting their hands on what they need for Easter Sunday.More >>
The Wilkes Bridge on Cowan Lorraine Road has been fixed after it was reported stuck upMore >>
The Wilkes Bridge on Cowan Lorraine Road has been fixed after it was reported stuck upMore >>
The family says they were unaware of Disney Cruise Line’s policy to not permit women who have been pregnant for more than 24 weeks to board.More >>
The family says they were unaware of Disney Cruise Line’s policy to not permit women who have been pregnant for more than 24 weeks to board.More >>
Rhonda James has been living with a painful secret for 50 years.More >>
Rhonda James has been living with a painful secret for 50 years.More >>
It was a tough radio call to make. The Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper, a seasoned veteran, was alone in his patrol car when he radioed dispatch around 4 p.m. yesterday afternoon.More >>
It was a tough radio call to make. The Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper, a seasoned veteran, was alone in his patrol car when he radioed dispatch around 4 p.m. yesterday afternoon.More >>
The father says his son has suffered physical and verbal abuse from other students since kindergarten, but the school district says it takes a pro-active approach to bullying.More >>
The father says his son has suffered physical and verbal abuse from other students since kindergarten, but the school district says it takes a pro-active approach to bullying.More >>
A Henrico church's Easter-inspired display raised a few eyebrows on Friday.More >>
A Henrico church's Easter-inspired display raised a few eyebrows on Friday.More >>