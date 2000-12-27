Man Kills Wife In Vancleave

An apparent domestic dispute lead to a killing in Vancleave Tuesday. According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Department, David Marbra shot and killed his wife Barbara Marbra, during an argument. She was shot in the head with a handgun.

The couple lives on Omas Drive in Vancleave. Sheriff's deputies say there were several people, including children, inside the house at the time of the shooting. No one else was hurt. David Marbra is charged with murder.