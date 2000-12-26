Shoppers Look For Bargains

Christmas has come and gone, but if you are serious shopper, that is good news. The reason is because some stores drastically reduce prices the day after Christmas.
We found a lot of folks at Edgewater Mall this afternoon, people like Heather Hoffman. For Christmas the only gift Heather Hoffman had under the tree was a calender. However, don't think that's the only thing she wanted for Christmas. Heather is a very smart young lady. "Actually I just wanted money for Christmas so I can come the day after and get everything really cheap." So we found Heather and her Mom sitting on a mall bench, comparing what they would have paid before Christmas, and what they paid for it after Christmas. Her Mom, Becky Hoffman, says maybe they celebrated Christmas too early. " What we should have done is have our Christmas on the 28th and come shopping afterwards."
Heather and her Mom were not the only ones out shopping today. We asked some people why they came out today, including Leonard Bentz of Biloxi. " You can save some money today, I assure you my wife is saving plenty of money, she is around here somewhere."
One lady told us, she wasn't buying anything today. "I have seen some bargains, but I don't have a single package. My husband should be very proud of me, shouldn't he?"
Of course, some of the people out today, where not shopping for bargains, but returning something that did not fit, or, they just didn't like. Expect the crowds to be pretty heavy at the stores at least through this weekend.
By Jeff Lawson
Hundreds of people woke up early Easter Sunday to attend sunrise service in Gulfport. Mississippi City United Methodist Church hosts sunrise service every year at the Ken Combs Pier on Highway 90.More >>
Hundreds of people woke up early Easter Sunday to attend sunrise service in Gulfport. Mississippi City United Methodist Church hosts sunrise service every year at the Ken Combs Pier on Highway 90.More >>
Saturday was a special Easter treat for some special needs children in Biloxi. They played games, colored, and visited with the Easter bunny at the second Special Needs Organization (SNO) Easter Egg Hunt hosted by American Legion Post 33.More >>
Saturday was a special Easter treat for some special needs children in Biloxi. They played games, colored, and visited with the Easter bunny at the second Special Needs Organization (SNO) Easter Egg Hunt hosted by American Legion Post 33.More >>
Hundreds gathered around the music stages set up at the University of Southern Mississippi Jazz and Blues Festival in Long Beach to hear the sounds of Mississippi’s musical heritage.More >>
Hundreds gathered around the music stages set up at the University of Southern Mississippi Jazz and Blues Festival in Long Beach to hear the sounds of Mississippi’s musical heritage.More >>
If you haven't gotten your outfit and other supplies for Easter Sunday, Saturday was the day to do it. Edgewater Mall saw a wave of last-minute shoppers getting their hands on what they need for Easter Sunday.More >>
If you haven't gotten your outfit and other supplies for Easter Sunday, Saturday was the day to do it. Edgewater Mall saw a wave of last-minute shoppers getting their hands on what they need for Easter Sunday.More >>
The Wilkes Bridge on Cowan Lorraine Road has been fixed after it was reported stuck upMore >>
The Wilkes Bridge on Cowan Lorraine Road has been fixed after it was reported stuck upMore >>
The family says they were unaware of Disney Cruise Line’s policy to not permit women who have been pregnant for more than 24 weeks to board.More >>
The family says they were unaware of Disney Cruise Line’s policy to not permit women who have been pregnant for more than 24 weeks to board.More >>
Rhonda James has been living with a painful secret for 50 years.More >>
Rhonda James has been living with a painful secret for 50 years.More >>
The father says his son has suffered physical and verbal abuse from other students since kindergarten, but the school district says it takes a pro-active approach to bullying.More >>
The father says his son has suffered physical and verbal abuse from other students since kindergarten, but the school district says it takes a pro-active approach to bullying.More >>
It was a tough radio call to make. The Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper, a seasoned veteran, was alone in his patrol car when he radioed dispatch around 4 p.m. yesterday afternoon.More >>
It was a tough radio call to make. The Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper, a seasoned veteran, was alone in his patrol car when he radioed dispatch around 4 p.m. yesterday afternoon.More >>