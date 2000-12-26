Tree Recycling Available Across Harrison County

From December 26 to January 9, the Harrison County Beautification Commission is asking residents to drop off Christmas trees to be recycled. You can drop them off at the following locations:

Biloxi : Cedar Popps Shopping Center, Rodenburg Avenue parking bay on Highway 90, Biloxi Stadium parking lot on Lee Street.

: Cedar Popps Shopping Center, Rodenburg Avenue parking bay on Highway 90, Biloxi Stadium parking lot on Lee Street. Long Beach : Harbor parking lot, Animal General Hospital at 20005 Pineville Road.

: Harbor parking lot, Animal General Hospital at 20005 Pineville Road. Gulfport : Public Works Department at 4050 Hewes Avenue, Courthouse Road pier parking lot, Mississippi Power Plant Jack Watson.

: Public Works Department at 4050 Hewes Avenue, Courthouse Road pier parking lot, Mississippi Power Plant Jack Watson. Pass Christian: Harbor west parking lot.

When you drop your tree off, it needs to be free of all decorations and tinsel. If you need more information, you can contact the Harrison County Beautification Commission at (228) 214-1405.