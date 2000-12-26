Help On The Way For Abused Teens

A group on the coast is about half way to raising the 750-thousand dollars needed to build a home for abused and neglected girls on the coast. There are a six Methodist Children's homes in Mississippi, but none on the coast.

Teenage girls who have been referred by the Department of Human Services would stay in the home for nine months to a year to help bring some stability back to their lives. After that, the girls would be moved into foster homes.

Land has already been purchased for this project, but the group still needs about 350-thousand dollars so construction can begin. If you're interested in donating or if you'd like more information, contact Sherman Muths at 864-3156.