Wetlands 1-Soccer Field 0

Ocean Springs' mayor says his city will be persistent in its attempts to build a new sports complex. The complex is supposed to be built on 120 acres near Highway 90 and Highway 57. Wetlands cover most of the property. So the Environmental Protection Agency has said it may not permit the development.

To accommodate the E-P-A, Ocean Springs has agreed to preserve half the land in what's called a conservation easement. The city would like to fill in the remaining wetlands, so soccer fields and baseball diamonds can be built.