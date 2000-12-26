Get Decorating Tips From Merchiston Hall

Since 1947, Merchiston Hall has been dedicated to decorating homes with the finest home furniture available.

Merchiston Hall was founded on the conviction that the family home is an institution sacred to our heart. Our professional and experienced Design staff can assist you in selecting the style and quality furniture that will make your house a home and at a price you can afford.

Located on Howard Avenue in Biloxi, one block north of the Beau Rivage Resort, the Decorating and Design Experts at Merchiston Hall are ready to help you create that elusive atmosphere of harmony which so greatly contributes to a happy home life.