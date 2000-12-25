Moss Point Man Feeds The Hungry - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Moss Point Man Feeds The Hungry

A Moss Point man says a dream led him to want to make a difference this holiday season. Tommy Landrum founded the Feed the Hungry Foundation and used his own money as well as donations to help more than one hundred people have a Christmas dinner.

Landrum and volunteers served food at locations in Pascagoula and Moss Point. Landrum says he took on the project because he wanted to give back to his community and he's willing to go the extra mile to make sure people get a meal

"I rode around in different neighborhoods and I have picked up six to ten people and put them in the back of my truck," said Landrum. "[I ] feed them. give them a plate to take with them and drop t

Landrum says he hopes to make the holiday feeding an annual event.

