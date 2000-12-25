Sea Wolves Spread Christmas Cheer - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Sea Wolves Spread Christmas Cheer

Some Sea Wolves players helped some coast families get into the holdiay spirit. They spent Christmas Eve going door to door delivering gifts to needy children.

It's a yearly tradition, and this year they're calling it Stumpey's Christmas as John Evangelista led the charge. Brad Essex and Sergei Keznetsov joined Evangelista tonight as they put plenty of smiles on the youngsters faces.

"They are very happy, I never seen them this happy especially this little 3 year old," Stumpey recipient Cindy Payne said." "I'm happy that the Seawolves helped us out a lot this year."

"We like to come out here and give back to the community," John "Stumpey" Evangelista said. "It's a great thing seeing the smiles and the joy in the kids' faces when we give them the presents. Plus seeing the Sea Wolves give the presents to them too kind of gives them an extra little joy."

