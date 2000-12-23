Cole Floating On Its Own - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Cole Floating On Its Own

The USS Cole is floating on its own tonight.

As the sun set, the destroyer slowly floated off the Blue Marlin. The Cole was temporarily patched so that it could float.

Lots of folks came out to see the ship undock. They say, they can't wait to see the Cole back in top condition.

"I've watched this from the beginning," Ehren Lloid said.  "I watched it come in, and I'm going to follow it until it leaves. It's a very patriotic moment, a very solemn moment. And I'll be cheering when it leaves all repaired and fixed, ready to go out again."

The process of undocking the Cole started around midnight Saturday and took about 18 hours to complete. Next month, the Cole will move to the eastbank of the shipyard for repairs.

