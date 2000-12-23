Two People Killed In House Fire In Escatawpa - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Two People Killed In House Fire In Escatawpa

A charred skeleton is all that remains of the home on Bellflower Road.  Firefighters were able to stop the blaze but not before it took the lives of Jesse and Vivian Myers.  Neighbors alerted the fire department and even tried to help put the fire out.

"I ran out of the house and came across the yard," Robert Robinson said.  "I tried to get in, to save them but it was too hot, so I busted the window.  I was going to go in through the window but it was too much heat."

"I found that my friend Richard, had called 911 too," Tim Gordon says.  "Richard tried to get the people out, but it was too late.  The fire had consumed half the house, and there was no saving them."

Fire investigators now believe the fire started in the family room. Most likely, it was a cigarette that sparked the massive fire that quickly consumed the entire home.

"The fire is under investigation," Escatawpa Fire Chief Bill Clark said.  "The fire investigators are back in the house investigating.  We should have something today but we're not positive."

The Myers have lived on Bellflower Road for more than 20 years and in that time, some strong relationships with their neighbors have evolved. In fact, Linda Robinson has been taking care of Mrs. Myers since her surgery just a few days ago.

"She was my neighbor and my friend," Robinson said.  "I took care of her while she was sick.  It was one of those things that happens."

