Mary Kay Delivers Early Christmas Gift

One coast woman will travel in style this holiday season and throughout the year thanks to Mary Kay Cosmetics.

The Mary Kay car patrol was in Jackson County today to giveaway a Pink Cadillac. Janet Gammill won a brand new Pink Cadillac after her team sold around $180,000 worth of Mary Kay products in the last six months.

The Mary Kay company is going to lease the $43,000 car for the next two years for Janet to use.

"This is a great Christmas gift," Gammill says. "Of course this would be great anytime, but it especially great at Christmas."

Along with the car, Mary Kay also pays for most of the insurance and the car tag.