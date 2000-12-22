Norman Hand Has Had Big Hand In Helping Saints Win NFC West Division Title - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Norman Hand Has Had Big Hand In Helping Saints Win NFC West Division Title

New Orleans Saints head coach Jim Haslett is a defensive minded coach. He should be, he battled in the trenches for 9-years as a linebacker in the NFL.

Haslett has built one of the top defensive units in the NFL this season, a club that aggressively attacks the quarterback, piling-up 62 sacks on the season, ten away from setting a new NFL single season sack record.

La'Roi Glover, Joe Johnson and rookie Darren Howard have provided quickness and toughness up front.. getting after the quarterback.

While those three Saints pressure the quarterback, 300 pound nose tackle Norman Hand plugs up the middle stuffing the run. The former Ole Miss standout attributes the Saints success to coach Haslett saying, "He's always positive no matter how things are going. Right after the Denver loss he said that's all right we're going to come back and beat San Francisco and win this division. He's always positive, never negative and he brings that linebacker experience to the table."

Jim Haslett should be named NFL Coach of the Year, taking over a franchise that posted an embarrassing 3 and 13 record and improving to an impressive 10 and 5 slate with one regular season game remaining.

By A.J. Giardina

