Christmas Travel Rush Begins - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Christmas Travel Rush Begins

Todd Buchanan caried a box around the Gulfport Biloxi Regional Airport.  He wouldn't say what was in it.  "Oh it's a secret."

Buchanan's Christmas secret won't be revealed until after he flies from Gulfport to Atlanta to San Diego. And then he drives from San Diego to Mexico, all on the busiest travel weekend of the year. Buchanan said, "It's always good to go home. You've got the military life. You've got the civilian life. It's nice to take a break from the military."

Gulfport Biloxi Regional Airport had a steady stream of military personnel and families hauling luggage and holiday presents around the airport. For Hattiesburg's Cheryl Scott, to child's house she goes.  Actually "to Atlanta to see my grandbabies," Scott said.  "To have a nice Christmas."

For some weary travelers, Christmas better be great.  Cancelled and delayed flights at airline hubs took some joy out of the holiday experience. Just ask Mae Daniels. Her husband's Thursday trip from Sacramento got stuck in both Salt Lake City and Dallas.  "And then he went to Atlanta. There all the flights were cancelled," Daniels said. "Then he started out this morning and of course they were backed up from all the people that didn't get out last night."

Travel experts estimate that 61 million Americans will either fly or drive to an out-of-town holiday celebration. One of those drivers was Kay Rogers. As the Lake Charles, Louisiana woman drove along I-10 she got a holiday surprise.  "The construction all the way back to Lake Charles is, there is none," Rogers proclaimed, "which is wonderful."

The highway patrol's goal this weekend is to make sure everybody gets where they're going safely. That's why the extra troopers will monitor state highways. Last Christmas, five people died in accidents on Mississippi roads. 

by Brad Kessie

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Sunrise services kick off Easter celebrations on the Coast

    Sunrise services kick off Easter celebrations on the Coast

    Sunday, April 1 2018 9:16 AM EDT2018-04-01 13:16:03 GMT
    Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)
    Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)Hundreds of people turned up at sunrise services all along the Gulf Coast early Sunday. (Source: WLOX)

    Hundreds of people woke up early Easter Sunday to attend sunrise service in Gulfport. Mississippi City United Methodist Church hosts sunrise service every year at the Ken Combs Pier on Highway 90.

    More >>

    Hundreds of people woke up early Easter Sunday to attend sunrise service in Gulfport. Mississippi City United Methodist Church hosts sunrise service every year at the Ken Combs Pier on Highway 90.

    More >>

  • American Legion Post 33 hosts Special Needs Organization Easter egg hunt

    American Legion Post 33 hosts Special Needs Organization Easter egg hunt

    Saturday, March 31 2018 10:42 PM EDT2018-04-01 02:42:32 GMT
    American Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg hunt. (Photo source: WLOX)American Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg hunt. (Photo source: WLOX)
    American Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg huntAmerican Legion Post 33 hosts special needs egg hunt

    Saturday was a special Easter treat for some special needs children in Biloxi. They played games, colored, and visited with the Easter bunny at the second Special Needs Organization (SNO) Easter Egg Hunt hosted by American Legion Post 33.

    More >>

    Saturday was a special Easter treat for some special needs children in Biloxi. They played games, colored, and visited with the Easter bunny at the second Special Needs Organization (SNO) Easter Egg Hunt hosted by American Legion Post 33.

    More >>

  • Southern Miss Jazz and Blues Festival highlights musical culture

    Southern Miss Jazz and Blues Festival highlights musical culture

    Saturday, March 31 2018 10:06 PM EDT2018-04-01 02:06:42 GMT
    The 10th annual Southern Miss Jazz and Blues Festival brought hundreds to Long Beach campus. (Photo source: WLOX)The 10th annual Southern Miss Jazz and Blues Festival brought hundreds to Long Beach campus. (Photo source: WLOX)

    Hundreds gathered around the music stages set up at the University of Southern Mississippi Jazz and Blues Festival in Long Beach to hear the sounds of Mississippi’s musical heritage.

    More >>

    Hundreds gathered around the music stages set up at the University of Southern Mississippi Jazz and Blues Festival in Long Beach to hear the sounds of Mississippi’s musical heritage.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly