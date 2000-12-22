Track Santa This Christmas!

Santa may be getting up there in years, but he's more accurate than ever with his naughty and nice lists.

In fact, thanks to technology, he no longer has to check twice. Tracking the jolly old elf no longer requires visual sighting of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.

Thanks to NORAD, the North American Aerospace Defense Command, Santa sightings can be monitored with the click of a mouse on the NORAD website. The site also has Christmas music by the Air Force Band of the Rockies.

It's the 47th year NORAD has tracked Santa.

Track him at http://www.noradsanta.org.